AI: Job creator or job killer?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy speaks with Kathleen Walch, managing partner and principal analyst, and Ron Schmelzer, managing partner and principal analyst at Cognilytica.

Cognilytica is an artificial intelligence-based company that offers a wide range of training for people considering a move to AI or those that want to accelerate the way they are using the concept now.

In the interview, Schmelzer addresses the pink elephant in the room – whether or not AI is going to take away jobs. Some have called it the information technology job apocalypse.

Recently, Federal CIO Suzette Kent said, “AI is creating more jobs than it is taking away.” Schmelzer tells Gilroy that this statement is correct, but the type of job is changing drastically.

This is the right time to take a step back from AI and try to see where it fits in your agency’s direction. We all know that the goals of AI include reducing repetitive tasks and improving accuracy for large-scale projects. Walch mentioned Cognilytica training called Cognitive Project Management for Artificial Intelligence Methodology.

Both Walch and Schmelzer are connected to the AI communities that are sprouting up all through the federal government. If you would like to learn more about some of the AI projects they cover, please subscribe to their podcast called, AI Today.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.