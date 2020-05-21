Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

The challenges facing a remote workforce

May 21, 2020 5:58 pm
 
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviewed Scott Deviney, vice president of US Public Sector at Riverbed.

Riverbed is widely known in the federal information technology community for helping improve network performance all the way to a Wide Area Network (WAN).

Headshot of Scott Deviney
Scott Deviney, Riverbed

It is no surprise to people reading this that the health care crisis has pressure tested systems all over the government. Agencies are expected to transition to 90% remote access with no degradation in service. This increased visibility also allows for better troubleshooting, improving compliance, as well as added flexibility.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

One key concept discussed was the ability of Virtual Private Network systems to be dynamic in a crush situation. Deviney also delineated some issues with hybrid systems.

The discussion touched on the power of a Software Defined Network (SDN) to give the flexibility to configure systems when the need demands. This applies to user experience (UX) of systems as well. Today’s users want to connect remotely and not have an experience that includes crashes, hangs, or poor loading time.

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Big Data Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Federal Tech Talk IT Modernization John Gilroy Radio Interviews Riverbed Scott Deviney Technology telework The Oakmont Group

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
5|27 Selling New Tech To DOD
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

GA National Cemetery puts out Avenue of Flags ahead of Memorial Day

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system