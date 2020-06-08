Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

A fresh perspective on federal IT

June 8, 2020 4:15 pm
 
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviews Chase Cunningham, principal analyst serving security and risk professionals at Forrester Research. Cunningham has four patents, has written three books, and has a PhD. His military background allows him to use his achievements to apply common sense to federal information technology activities.

Head shot of Chase Cunningham
Chase Cunningham, Forrest Research

During the interview, Cunningham provides his opinion on a wide range of topics — including the many aspects of CMMC as well as the new controversy about deep fakes.

Cunningham indicates that when it comes to complying with something like CMMC, each organization considers its current cybersecurity posture as a starting point to begin the approval process. The more mature your cyber posture, the easier the transition will be.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Learn the importance of electronic records in all mission and administrative efforts across government in this free webinar.

He also provides an excellent breakdown to understanding NIST 800-207. Cunningham has examined the document in detail and gives an assessment for federal tech folks on components, unauthorized access, and perimeter. NIST has not given much consideration to legacy systems and news compliance requirements.

Cunningham puts the whole idea of compliance into perspective when he details his opinions on continuous risk management as well as continuous training. He is currently undertaking an evaluation of several tools that federal professionals may be considering. His report, The Wave, will be out at the end of 2020 and provide insight on compliance in large enterprises.

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Big Data Chase Cunningham Cloud Computing CMMC Cybersecurity Federal Tech Talk Forrester Research IT Modernization John Gilroy NIST 800 207 Radio Interviews Risk management Technology The Oakmont Group

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

6|8 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
6|11 Advanced FAR Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

37th TRW Airman earns FAPAC Uniformed Services Award