Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

The value of evidence based decision making

August 18, 2020 7:17 am
 
1 min read
      

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviewed John Cofrancesco, vice president at Acuity Systems.

The topic — the value of making decisions based on data, not emotions or politics — will ring true to many federal information technology professionals.

John Cofrancesco
John Cofrancesco, vice president, Acuity Systems

Cofrancesco has a good perspective on this because he started in the government and has seen the importance of data-based decisions at each step of his career. It certainly seems like this concept was a strong undercurrent when a law was passed in 2019 called the Evidence-Based Policymakers Act.

Finally, federal leaders will have to use systematic planning, high quality of data governance, and keep a sharp eye on protecting data on federal projects.

        Insight by ViON and Dell: Learn how the FDA is looking at common use cases and creating cloud-based package services to give the internal customers the majority of the capabilities they need in this free webinar.

During the interview, Cofrancesco elucidated upon the value of evidence-based decision making. He cited agencies who are doing it right and who can be models for other organizations. His company, Acuity Systems, specializes in helping large organizations establish models for data-based decision making.

One lesson from the COVID-19 crisis is that we are all forced to become more efficient with handling large data sets. Today, people meet in a virtual environment to make decisions. Some will argue that this can reduce some of the inefficiencies and force leaders to rely more on data to make decisions.

We all know the federal government is full of acronyms. This discussion introduces a brand new one: Chief Evaluation Officer, or CEO. Who knew that there would be a CEO at a federal agency?

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acuity Systems Big Data Cloud Computing data management Federal Tech Talk IT Modernization John Cofrancesco Management Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

8|17 Virtual iFEST 2020
8|20 secureCISO DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard past, present and future