What we know about FEHB coverage for plan year 2026

As always, federal employees and annuitants should carefully review their plan options this fall to ensure their FEHB plan continues to meet their needs.

The Office of Personnel Management released two carrier letters last month giving us insight into Federal Employee Health Benefits coverage changes next year. Let’s look at the impact of each.

Annual call letter

This letter is issued at the start of the year, inviting FEHB carriers to submit their benefit and rate proposals for the following year. It also outlines OPM’s policy goals and initiatives. Here’s what’s new for 2026:

Reduction of administrative burden — OPM cites a KFF survey that found 58% of people with health coverage encountered at least one problem using their benefits in the last year. To improve the FEHB program for enrollees, OPM has focused on the following three initiatives:

Out-of-network claim submission — While most in-network claims are filed directly by providers, enrollees must typically submit out-of-network claims themselves, often requiring them to print and mail a form. OPM is requiring carriers to implement an online claims filing process by the end of 2026 to supplement mail-in submissions.

In-network provider status — Carriers are already required to offer online provider search tools. Beginning next year, carriers must also include a homepage link directing users to a search tool that allows filtering by provider name, practice or group name, location, network status, gender, specialty, areas of focus, language, acceptance of new patients and telemedicine services. Carriers with multiple provider networks must clearly indicate which search tool corresponds to each plan.

Disputed claims information — FEHB enrollees have the right to request reconsideration of benefit determinations from both the carrier and OPM. Currently, details about the disputed claims process are outlined in the official FEHB brochure. By January 1, 2026, carriers must also make this information easily accessible on their websites with a fact sheet that includes:

A clear description of the disputed claims process, including members’ rights to request reconsideration from both the carrier and OPM.

Required deadlines for submitting reconsideration requests and disputed claims.

A straightforward explanation of how members can obtain copies of the materials used in the carrier’s decision-making process.

A link to all necessary forms for filing an appeal online.

Preventive care — Currently, all FEHB carriers must fully cover preventive care services recommended by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). Beginning next year, OPM will require all plans to cover all Food and Drug Administration-approved pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medications for individuals at increased risk of HIV at no cost.

Fertility benefits — There are two fertility-related updates for next year. First, HMOs operating in states with in-vitro fertilization coverage mandates must include benefits complying with those requirements. Second, individuals at risk of iatrogenic infertility due to medically necessary treatments, such as chemotherapy, will gain expanded benefits for cryopreservation and egg or sperm procurement.

Mental health parity — For next year, OPM is encouraging carriers to further expand their mental health provider networks to ensure timely access to care for plan members. If an in-network provider is not available within a reasonable timeframe for mental health or substance use disorder services, carriers are asked to increase access to out-of-network providers at in-network rates.

Comprehensive obesity management — The annual call letter included three pages of instructions for carriers to enhance obesity management benefits next year. However, an addendum issued after the call letter removed this requirement, citing “changing priorities.”

Addendum to the annual call letter

The addendum to the annual call letter was prompted by two executive orders issued by President Trump —“Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” and “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.”

Under the first executive order, carriers for plan year 2026 must list only two gender options — male and female — with no third options or gender identity requests.

The second executive order mandates that all carriers exclude coverage for pediatric transgender surgeries and hormone treatments for gender transition. This policy applies to covered dependents under the age of 19. Because of this benefit reduction, OPM has directed carriers to incorporate corresponding premium reductions into their rate proposals.

Carriers may continue offering gender-affirming care services to individuals aged 19 and older, but they are not required to do so.

What’s next?

OPM allows carriers to propose additional plan benefits for 2026, provided they comply with applicable laws and guidance while ensuring the best possible coverage at the lowest cost to plan members. Carriers must submit their benefit and rate proposals to OPM by May 31, 2025. I will continue to provide updates if any additional OPM policy changes arise. As always, federal employees and annuitants should carefully review their plan options this fall to ensure their FEHB plan continues to meet their needs.

I encourage you to send in any FEHB questions you have, and I look forward to answering them with actionable advice that might help save you money or help you better understand a confusing aspect of how FEHB works.

Kevin Moss is a senior editor with the Guide to Health Plans for Federal Employees provided by Consumers’ Checkbook. Watch more of his free advice and check here if the Guide is available for free from your agency. You can also purchase the Guide and save 20% with promo code FEDNEWS.

Copyright © 2025 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.