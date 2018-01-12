Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
FEDtalk
 
...
FEDtalk

2018 according to federal manager associations

January 12, 2018 3:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

January 12, 2018

On this week’s FedTalk, host Ben Carnes will be joined by management associations representing federal employees – including the Professional Managers Association (PMA) and the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) – who will discuss the ongoing federal reorganization, what managers within the federal government are experiencing ‘on the ground,’ and what challenges the organizations must prepare for in 2018.

Listen to this show live on Friday, January 12 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM in the Washington, DC area, or stream online via the Federal News Radio player.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. 

FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

Related Topics
All News Analysis Ben Carnes benefits Federal Insights Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association FEDtalk FEDtalk FLEOA pay & benefits PMA Professional Managers Association workforce Your Job

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline