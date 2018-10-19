Listen Live Sports

Be prepared for Open Season 2018

October 19, 2018 2:18 pm
 
October 19, 2018

With open season just around the corner, tune into the October 19th FEDtalk to hear about some of your options as a federal employee when making benefits decisions and planning for your future.

Joining host Tony Vergnetti will be Joan Melanson of Long Term Care Partners, which offers long-term care services for federal employees, and Shane Canfield of WAEPA, a widely-used provider of life insurance and other services for federal employees.

The show airs live on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, part of the Federal News Network, but you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

