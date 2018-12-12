Listen Live Sports

An inside look at whistleblowing

December 12, 2018 8:59 am
 
Tune in to FEDtalk this Friday for a fascinating look into the federal whistleblowing process.  Joining host Debra Roth will be the founders of Whistleblower Aid, John Tye and Mark Zaid. 

John Tye, an attorney and the executive director of Whistleblower Aid, was a whistleblower himself who legally reported his concerns about the NSA.  Mark Zaid, an attorney experienced in representing federal workers in matters including whistleblowing, helped Mr. Tye found Whistleblower Aid to help others like him lawfully report government misconduct.  Whistleblower Aid is a non-profit, pro bono law firm that aims to help potential whistleblowers follow their conscience without risking their careers or even their freedom.

The show airs live on Friday, December 14, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, part of the Federal News Network, but you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

