Reporter Roundtable: Looking Forward and Reflecting Back

January 10, 2019 2:55 pm
 
Insight by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C.

Even with a shutdown in place, there is much to discuss about the workings of the federal government as the new year begins. Tune in this Friday, January 11 for the first FEDTalk of 2019. A roundtable of guests will be providing the most up to date federal news while taking a look back on the successes, and failures, of 2018.

Jessie Bur of Federal Times, Charles Clark of Government Executive, and Jason Miller of Federal News Network will join host Jason Briefel for the breakdown.

The show airs live on Friday, January 11, at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, but you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

