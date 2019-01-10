Reporter Roundtable: Looking Forward and Reflecting Back

Insight by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C.

Even with a shutdown in place, there is much to discuss about the workings of the federal government as the new year begins. Tune in this Friday, January 11 for the first FEDTalk of 2019. A roundtable of guests will be providing the most up to date federal news while taking a look back on the successes, and failures, of 2018.

Jessie Bur of Federal Times, Charles Clark of Government Executive, and Jason Miller of Federal News Network will join host Jason Briefel for the breakdown.

The show airs live on Friday, January 11, at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, but you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

