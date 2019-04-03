Listen Live Sports

The 2020 Census Spectacular

April 3, 2019 10:14 am
 
What do you know about the 2020 Census?

Tune in to FEDtalk this Friday, April 5 for a comprehensive discussion of the mission, planning, and execution of next year’s big count.

Natalia Castro, Policy and Communications Associate at Shaw, Bransford & Roth, will be hosting three guests who are in the throes of organizing the census. Deborah Stempowski, Chief of Decennial Census Management Division at the Census Bureau will bring her nearly three decades of experience to discuss the government side of executing a successful census. Beth Lynk, Campaign Director for Census Counts at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, will discuss her role in ensuring the fairness and accuracy of the upcoming census. Mary Jo Hoeksema, Director of Government and Public Affairs at the Population Association of America, will share her insights on the important uses for census data. The conversation will span beyond these issues to encompass not only the details of how the census is performed but also areas of potential growth and public interest specific to the 2020 Census.

You don’t want to miss this deep-dive into the most pressing issues surrounding the 2020 Census. You can count on coming away from this show with a more informed perspective on why this decennial activity should be on your radar.

The show airs live on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

