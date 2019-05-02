Sussing Out the Security Clearance System

FEDtalk

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order officially moving all security clearance functions under the purview of the Department of Defense. To find out what this change means for the process, the backlog, and the future, tune in to FEDtalk this Friday to have all of your questions answered.

Co-hosts Tony Vergnetti and Chris Keeven will sit down with Alan Chvotkin of the Professional Services Council and Perry Russell-Hunter of the Defense Office of Hearings and Appeals to discuss the security clearance system.

The show airs live on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

