Sussing Out the Security Clearance System

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order officially moving all security clearance functions under the purview of the Department of Defense.  To find out what this change means for the process, the backlog, and the future, tune in to FEDtalk this Friday to have all of your questions answered.

Co-hosts Tony Vergnetti and Chris Keeven will sit down with Alan Chvotkin of the Professional Services Council and Perry Russell-Hunter of the Defense Office of Hearings and Appeals to discuss the security clearance system.

The show airs live on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM.   You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

