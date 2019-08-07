Preparing Young People for Public Service

Tune in to FEDtalk this week for a discussion on the transition between college and government. The guests will cover how the federal government is currently struggling to recruit and retain young people in public service. Guests will also highlight projects by both government entities and stakeholders to encourage individuals to join the next generation of federal government work.

Host Natalia Castro will sit down with Brett Hunt, Executive Director of the Arizona State University Public Service Academy; Arianne Gallagher, Director of the Office of Presidential Management Fellows Program; and Thomas W. Ross, President of the Volcker Alliance Government-to-University Initiative.

The show airs live on Friday, July 9, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

