The High Stakes of Human Capital Management

Tune in to FEDtalk this week for a discussion on the human capital management within the federal government. Across the federal government reforms are underway, but the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has warned that reforms may be unsuccessful without a focus on human capital management. Experts from the GAO will discuss how human capital is impacting several key reforms underway in this Administration and the federal workforce as a whole.

Host Natalia Castro will sit down with Yvonne Jones, Director in GAO’s Strategic Issues Team; Triana McNeil, Director in GAO’s Strategic Issues and Homeland Security and Justice Teams; and Jason Bair, Director in GAO’s International Affairs and Trade Team.

The show airs live on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

