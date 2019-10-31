Tune in to FEDtalk this week for a discussion on Agency Efforts to Combat the Opioid Epidemic. The Drug Enforcement Administration has been leading interagency efforts to reduce drug use and increase awareness about the dangers of opioids. As their annual Red Ribbon Week ends, they join us to discuss the progress being made on this important issue.

Host Natalia Castro will sit down with DEA Diversion Program Manager Justin Wood and Washington DC DEA Spokesperson Katherine Hayek.

The show airs live on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

