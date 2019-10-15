Sorting Through Cybersecurity Part 2: An Internal Agency Perspective

FEDtalk

Tune in to FEDtalk this week for a discussion on Cybersecurity Awareness Month. A few weeks ago we heard from industry leaders about top cybersecurity concerns. This week, the individuals leading efforts to combat cyber threats in government will join us to discuss their efforts.

Host Natalia Castro will sit down with Brigadier General Adam R. Flasch, Director of the Joint Staff Maryland National Guard Bureau; Brigadier General Jeffrey W. Burkett, Vice Director of Domestic Operations for the National Guard Bureau; and Michael D’Ambrosio, Assistant Director of the Office of Investigations for the U.S. Secret Service.

The show airs live on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

