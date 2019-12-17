Listen Live Sports

2019 Wrap-Up Reporter Roundtable

December 17, 2019 8:57 am
 
Tune in to FEDtalk this week for our end of the year federal employee reporter roundtable. Guests from across the reporter community will take a look back on the big events of 2019, discuss current events, and prepare for 2020.

Joining our host, Natalia Castro, will be Jessica Bur, senior reporter at Federal Times; Nicole Ogrysko, Reporter at Federal News Network; and Erich Wagner, Staff Correspondent at Government Executive.

The show airs live on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Radio player and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

