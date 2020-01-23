Fellows Moving Government Forward

FEDtalk

Tune in to FEDtalk this week to hear about the fellowships bringing innovation and technology skills to government. Guests from fellowships impacting the legislative and executive branch will discuss how they bring new skills to government.

Joining our host, Jason Briefel, will be Rachel Dodell from Coding it Forward, Grace Meyer from Lincoln Policy, and Maurice Turner, an alumnus of the TechCongress fellowship.

The show airs live on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

