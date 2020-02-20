Listen Live Sports

Exploring where President’s Day Meets Black History

February 20, 2020 2:23 pm
 
Tune in to FEDtalk this week to hear about the impact of different President’s on Black History in the United States. Joining our host, Jason Briefel, will be Matthew Costello from the White House Historical Association and Gabriel Greaves from the Prince George’s African American Museum & Cultural Center.

The show airs live on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

