Here to Help: Resources for Feds During COVID-19

On FedTalk this week, join host Tony Vergnetti to hear about some of the important resources available to to federal employees and recommendations for federal employees during these times of financial uncertainty and vulnerability brought on by the COVID-19 crisis. It is especially critical for federal employees to obtain information that is credible and easy to understand.

Join Joyce Warner, the President of FEEA, and Greg Klingler, the Director of Wealth Management of GEBA, will address concerns federal employees may have in the fallout of working from home, self isolation, and their financial standings.

The show airs live on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

