Inspiring Public Service

April 1, 2020
 
Tune in to FEDtalk this week to hear about the National Commission on Military, National, and Public. Joining our host, Tony Vergnetti, will be National Commissioners Debra Wada and Shawn Skelly. The National Commissioners will discuss ways to revitalize service in our country.

The show airs live on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

 

