Federal Employees on the Front Lines

May 11, 2020 4:02 pm
 
On FedTalk this week, join host Natalia Castro to hear the stories of the federal employees working on the front lines while millions of Americans stay at home. From the Postal Service to Federal Veterinarians to the IRS employees delivering stimulus checks to the American people, federal employees are keeping the nation afloat during these trying times.

Join Chad Hooper, President of the Professional Managers Association; Joseph Annelli, Executive Vice President of the National Association of Federal Veterinarians; and Brian Renfroe, Executive Vice President of the National Association of Letter Carriers to address how their members are continuing to serve the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show airs live on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

 

