Federal Employees on the Front Lines

On FedTalk this week, join host Natalia Castro to hear the stories of the federal employees working on the front lines while millions of Americans stay at home. From the Postal Service to Federal Veterinarians to the IRS employees delivering stimulus checks to the American people, federal employees are keeping the nation afloat during these trying times.

Join Chad Hooper, President of the Professional Managers Association; Joseph Annelli, Executive Vice President of the National Association of Federal Veterinarians; and Brian Renfroe, Executive Vice President of the National Association of Letter Carriers to address how their members are continuing to serve the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

