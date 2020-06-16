Inside Home Healthcare

Listen Live Sports

June 16, 2020
 
On FedTalk this week, join host Tony Vergnetti for an inside look into the home healthcare industry. Guests will be discussing how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the landscape for long term planning and how healthcare workers are responding to ensure patients are kept safe and well cared for.

Join Joan Melanson from the newly rebranded FedPoint and Julie Reynolds of Cornerstone VNA as they dive into everything you need to know about planning for your long term care needs and the changing home healthcare industry.

The show airs live on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

