Making it back to the moon and onto Mars

On FEDtalk this week, join host James Heelan for a discussion amongst planetary scientists and researchers regarding NASA’s Artemis Program. The show will cover the objectives and pillars of the program, aimed at returning Americans to the moon and bringing them onto mars.

Joining host James Heelan will be Dr. Jim Green, NASA Chief Scientist; Dr. Elizabeth Frank, Applied Planetary Scientist at First Mode; and Dr. Amy Fagan, Chair of the Lunar Exploration Analysis Group.

The show airs live on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

