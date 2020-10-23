Grand challenges to grand changes with NAPA

On FEDtalk this week, join host Natalia Castro for a discussion with the National Academy of Public Administration. The show will update listeners on NAPA’s Grand Challenges with a deep dive into the progress this year and an inside look at the Agile Government Center. The show also discusses considerations for Election 2020 and the upcoming NAPA Fall Meeting.

Joining the show will be NAPA President and CEO Terry Gerton as well as NAPA Fellows Edward DeSeve and Chris Mihm. Mr. DeSeve is also a Senior Fellow at the IBM Center for the Business of Government. Mr. Mihm also serves as Managing Director of the GAO Strategic Issues Team.

To learn more and register for the Fall Meeting click here: https://fellows.napawash.org/events/event/fall-meeting

For more info on NAPA’s Grand Challenges, also listen to last year’s Partnerships to Improve Public Service show: https://www.podcastone.com/episode/Partnerships-to-Improve-Public-Service

The week’s show airs live on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). The FLTCIP is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC (doing business as FedPoint).