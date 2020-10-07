Managing talent amidst a pandemic

On FEDtalk this week, join host Jason Briefel for a discussion with global talent management officials from government and the private sector. The show will cover how the pandemic has altered the landscape of pursuing, hiring, developing, and deploying top talent.

Joining host Jason Briefel will be Nancy Brickwood, Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources at BGRS; Clothilda (Clo) Taylor, Executive Director of the Strategic Learning, Development and Engagement Office and Chief Learning and Engagement Officer in the Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS); and Ghadeer Hasan, Head of Global Mobility at Lockheed Martin.

The show airs live on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). The FLTCIP is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC (doing business as FedPoint).