Making our national security workforce reflect our nation



On FEDtalk this week, join host Jason Briefel for a roundtable discussion on diversity and inclusion in the U.S. national security workforce. The guests will discuss diversity gaps in national security and barriers to equal opportunity. Through their work, the guests have sought solutions to diversifying the national security workforce and bridging divides to help people of color and underrepresented groups succeed. The show will highlight work being done to create a culture of inclusivity in the national security space.

The conversation features Bunmi Akinnusotu, Advisory Board Member of the Diversity in National Security Network (DINSN); Maggie Feldman-Piltch, Founder of #NatSecGirlSquad; and Maryum Saifee, Visiting Senior Fellow at the Truman Center for National Policy.

The show airs live on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

