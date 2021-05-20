A New Push for Scientific Integrity Across Government

On FEDtalk this week, join us for a discussion on scientific integrity. Acting Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics (REE) and Acting Chief Scientist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Dr. Chavonda Jacobs-Young provides a keynote address on scientific integrity to open the show.

The conversation continues with Departmental Scientific Integrity Officer and USDA Research Integrity Officer Dr. William Trenkle and Senior Scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists Dr. Jacob Carter. These guests discuss policy evolutions in scientific integrity and agency culture around the issue.

The show airs live on Friday, May 21st, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

