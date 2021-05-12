Public Service Partnerships



On FEDtalk this week, join us for a Public Service Recognition Week Special on partnerships to support public servants. Joan Melanson from Long Term Care Partners (LTCP) and Joyce Warner from the Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund (FEEA) sit down to discuss how these organization have and continue to support public service.

The group discusses FEEA’s Feds in Motion 35 Challenge and LRCP’s longtime support for FEEA. The show also covers important information on health & COVID-19 issues and how FEEA and LTCP support feds during these tough times.

The show airs live on Friday, May 7th, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). The FLTCIP is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC (doing business as FedPoint).