On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
FEDTalk
FEDtalk

Federal Podsters Round Table

June 8, 2021 3:59 pm
1 min read
      

On FEDtalk this week, join a roundtable discussion with podcasters within the federal community. These Feds have taken up content creation as an additional way to spur innovation, grow their networks, and share success stories with the federal community. The show will cover how they got their start, the gaps they attempt to fill in the federal community, and how you could do the same.

Host Jason Briefel sits down with Love Rutledge of FedUpward, Daniel Hulter of Agitare, and Alex Tremble of the Tremble Influence Academy.

The show airs live on Friday, June 4th, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

FEDtalk is a live talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). The FLTCIP is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC (doing business as FedPoint).

Related Topics
Agitare Alex Tremble All News Daniel Hulter Federal Insights FEDtalk FEDtalk FedUpward Jason Briefel Love Rutledge Tremble Influence Academy

Comments

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 ANALYTICON
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military’s highest-ranking openly gay officer, Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, honored at retirement ceremony