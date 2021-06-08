Federal Podsters Round Table

On FEDtalk this week, join a roundtable discussion with podcasters within the federal community. These Feds have taken up content creation as an additional way to spur innovation, grow their networks, and share success stories with the federal community. The show will cover how they got their start, the gaps they attempt to fill in the federal community, and how you could do the same.

Host Jason Briefel sits down with Love Rutledge of FedUpward, Daniel Hulter of Agitare, and Alex Tremble of the Tremble Influence Academy.

The show airs live on Friday, June 4th, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.

