Change Management in an Ever-Changing World

On FEDtalk this week, join a discussion on change management with John Kotter, Chairman of Kotter, and Kotter Affiliate, Gaurav Gupta. Regarded by many as the authority on leadership and change, John P. Kotter is a best-selling author, award winning business and management thought leader, business entrepreneur and Harvard Professor. His ideas, books, and company, Kotter, help mobilize people around the world to better lead organizations in an era of increasingly rapid change. Gaurav has a passion for translating strategy into successful implementation and for developing learning-focused teams. Gaurav has worked with clients in industries as diverse as food and beverage, oil and energy, healthcare, chemicals, and finance. Gaurav draws on his extensive global (having worked in over 10 countries) and diverse functional experience in collaborating with business leaders to develop and implement effective transformation efforts.

The show breaks down top considerations for guiding employees through changing workforce conditions in the post-pandemic world. The panel will discuss how agencies can take advantage of the changes to improve employee skills and introduce a culture that values change and modern thinking. Kotter discusses these issues through the lens of his new book, Change: How Organizations Achieve Hard-to-Imagine Results Despite Uncertain and Volatile Times – Kotter (kotterinc.com).

The show airs live on Friday, July 2nd, 2021 at 11:00 am ET on Federal News Network.

