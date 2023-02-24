Federal HR has not been the subject of much attention in recent years. Nonetheless, this week’s FEDtalk guests view it as critical for improving human capital management across government. FEDtalk host Jason Briefel sits down with Jenny Mattingley of the Partnership for Public Service and Rob Seidner of EdX to discuss the path forward for professionalizing federal human resources. Mattingley serves as the Partnership’s Vice President of Government Affairs. She previously has served at OMB... READ MORE

Federal HR has not been the subject of much attention in recent years. Nonetheless, this week’s FEDtalk guests view it as critical for improving human capital management across government.

FEDtalk host Jason Briefel sits down with Jenny Mattingley of the Partnership for Public Service and Rob Seidner of EdX to discuss the path forward for professionalizing federal human resources.

Mattingley serves as the Partnership’s Vice President of Government Affairs. She previously has served at OMB focusing on hiring reform efforts and the workforce priority of the President’s Management Agenda. Seidner is the Director of Government Partnerships at EdX – an online learning platform offering courses on executive education as well as online degree programs and professional certifications. Rob previously worked at OMB doing federal human capital policy.

FEDtalk is brought to you by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.