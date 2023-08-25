Walking the Talk on Inclusive Leadership with WIFLE

The Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Training is a convening of women across law enforcement focused on increasing diversity in the law enforcement ranks, growing their professional skills, and keeping apprised of the latest law enforcement trends. This year’s training in Tampa, Florida was the largest in WIFLE’s history as the administration gives renewed focus to diversity and professionalism in law enforcement. This week’s FEDtalk sits down with the WIFLE President and... READ MORE

The Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Training is a convening of women across law enforcement focused on increasing diversity in the law enforcement ranks, growing their professional skills, and keeping apprised of the latest law enforcement trends. This year’s training in Tampa, Florida was the largest in WIFLE’s history as the administration gives renewed focus to diversity and professionalism in law enforcement. This week’s FEDtalk sits down with the WIFLE President and a WIFLE Award Winner to discuss the weeklong event.

FEDtalk host Natalia Castro, Deputy Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., is joined by WIFLE President Catrina Bonus, who began leading WIFLE in February. Castro is also joined by WIFLE Foundation Public Service Award Winner Kristen de Tineo. Assistant Director for Field Operations de Tineo is employed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and has a career in law enforcement spanning more than twenty years.

Castro discusses Assistant Director de Tineo’s career in public service which has been marked by diversity recruitment initiatives, congressional testimony, and community outreach efforts. Bonus discusses the process for selecting award winners and key moments from the training.

