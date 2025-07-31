OMB to cut the red tape to make Do Not Pay list more robust

CORRECTION: The Obama administration created the Do Not Pay database in 2011. A previous version of this story had stated an incorrect date of when OMB and Treasury created the DNP.

The Office of Management and Budget is planning to supercharge the Do Not Pay database.

The White House said it will cut through some of the systemic issues that have stopped this database from helping agencies further reduce the amount of improper payments across government.

Stephen Billy, a senior advisor for OMB, said the true intent of the Do Not Pay database has not been realized in the way that it was envisioned when the first Trump administration created it in 2019.

“We have to find and do better at getting more data into that system. We have to do better at connecting our programs to that system so that they’re utilizing it to run checks prior to making payments,” Billy said at the AGA Professional Development and Training Conference on Tuesday. “There’s also an incredible opportunity for many in this audience to help us think through what private sector solutions should also be getting incorporated into the Do Not Pay system. When it comes to things like identity, there are private sector solutions that help target what transactions you need to look at based on identity risks. I think that’s something that we really need to think about: How can we move ourselves to a system where, instead of 100% of transactions are going through the same process, how can we identify the high risk transactions, the ones that may have an identity theft issue, and target them, pull them out so that we can appropriately address them, while not encumbering all 100% of transactions that are happening?”

Billy didn’t mention which identity management tools, but there are several private sector ones out there ranging from LexisNexis to TransUnion to a host of others.

Eliminate bureaucratic obstacles

Renata Miskell, the deputy assistant secretary for accounting policy and financial transparency at the Department of the Treasury, said the agency launched the Do No Pay platform in 2011 and it is free for agencies to use.

She said the database “provides data to prevent the leading causes of improper payments, such as data on deceased individuals, ineligible entities and invalid bank accounts. In reviewing your agencies or agencies’ compliance plans, we do see that it has been underutilized for far too long.”

One of the big reasons why Do Not Pay has been underutilized is agencies haven’t submitted their data to the portal. For example, the Bureau of Fiscal Service only got access to the Social Security Administration’s Death Master File, which contains over 83 million records of deaths that have been reported to SSA, in 2023. Congress approved a three-year pilot as part of the omnibus appropriations bill.

OMB’s Billy said the administration is working on policies to eliminate some of what he called the bureaucratic obstacles without losing the privacy and security rigor.

“When we’re talking about system of record notices (SORNs) and computer matching agreements, there are flexibilities there. There are ways that we can think about maintaining the privacy and fully meeting all the statutory requirements, but doing it in a way that’s a little bit easier for the agencies to connect and get their data into the system, or to connect their programs to Do Not Pay so that they can be running checks,” he said. “We’re going to be doing that work on our side, as we engage with the agencies to both get their data in so that we can have data available to run high level checks and also connect their programs.”

Billy said agencies have to move away from the “pay and chase model” and toward the prevent and pre-certification approach.

“We have to get better data into that system. [Do Not Pay] just doesn’t have the data available right now to run fulsome checks. So step one is making sure that we get that data into the system, and then we have to make sure we do the hard work to get the programs connected to the system, and that the programs are running those pre certification checks across Do Not Pay,” he said. “I think that it gives us an opportunity to stop, in orders of magnitude, the kind of improper payments that are happening right now. Some of those private sector solutions that I think we should be looking to incorporate into Do Not Pay also serves not only our federal agencies, but our states. The states obviously run massive programs and have significant funding going out the door from their programs. So having the states involved in Do Not Pay as well means there’s a real opportunity to attack this improper payment in a real way, and we need to get rid of some of the bureaucratic hurdles that are currently preventing full use of that system.”

Billy added that OMB already has discussed its plans to improve Do Not Pay at the CFO Council and OMB will have more details in the coming months.

50 systems across 24 CFO Act agencies

While reducing improper payments continues to be a huge focus for the administration, Billy said there are several other financial management initiatives underway.

One big one is around financial management system modernization. Like improper payments, agencies have been trying to modernize these systems for almost two decades. While there has been limited success, the administration tucked a requirement for agencies to modernize and consolidate financial management systems into President Donald Trump’s March executive order on Protecting America’s Bank Account from Waste, Fraud and Abuse.

The Bureau of Fiscal Service said across the 24 CFO Act agencies alone, there are at least 50 core financial systems.

Caitlin Gehring, the chief customer officer in the Fiscal Service’s Office of Customer Experience Engagement, said at the AGA event the EO gave specific instructions for how agencies should go about modernizing their financial management systems.

“The CFO Act agencies were directed to reduce their number of core financial systems to one and that one system also needed to be procured through the FM marketplace, meaning it needed to be a vetted, approved, core financial system,” she said. “It should implement our financial management standards in terms of the kind of core capabilities and outcomes that are expected governmentwide, but it also allows for what we call like 20% of agency mission-specific flexibility.”

Gehring said there is a recognition that not every agency is the same and that the standards for the marketplace reflect that need.

As for non-CFO Act agencies, the EO called for them to migrate to a Treasury designated provider for transactional services.

Gehring said agencies provided OMB and Treasury a compliance plan in June to establish where they are on this journey.

Gehring said OMB and Treasury recognize agencies are all in different places in this modernization effort. She said Treasury, for example, still has seven different financial systems and needs to do more to consolidate and modernize. Other agencies are much further along and have already moved to a shared service.

Existing modernization efforts on hold?

OMB’s Billy said standardizing and consolidating will go a long way to relieving burden on agencies to manage their finances and budgets.

“We really need to go through and look at all the existing modernization efforts and put a hold on them. If there’s a modernization effort that is going to be a 5 to 10 to 15 year modernization effort, that’s not the kind of solution that we’re looking for,” he said. “That money can be spent in better ways, in part whether it’s standardizing, whether it’s moving and consolidating, there are better uses of the resources we’ve got available to get us to the end state that we want. We don’t rely on that kind of 15 year transition and implementation program. I think we really need to focus on our core accounting systems, and making sure we’re in a place where the information is available, not in real time, but at the right time.”

Billy said OMB also wants to apply better technology to audits. OMB issued a memo at the end of June about moving to one-year audits and then trying to focus on high risk areas instead of focusing on everything. He said technology could help with that change.

Finally, OMB and Treasury have a goal of getting rid of paper checks. Tim Gribben, the commissioner of the Fiscal Service, said the government uses paper checks to pay each other. In 2024, agencies sent more than 500,000 paper checks to each other instead of using tools like g-invoicing.

“We’re trying to look at those to say those, those are costly for us. We need to do things that are more economical,” he said. “We’re absolutely leveraging this executive order in order to get the ball moving on finally getting out of the paper world.”

