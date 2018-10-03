$3.3B Consulate, Embassy Services Contract Available for Bid: Top 20

This content is provided by Bloomberg Government

The State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs released a final request for proposal on Sept. 7 for a 10 year, $3.3 billion multiple-award contract known as Global Support Strategy 2.

GSS-2, the focus of this week’s Bloomberg Government Top 20 Opportunities, is a follow-on to the current GSS contract, which has generated $1.8 billion for two companies since fiscal 2010. The contract will deliver services such as appointment scheduling, consular fee collection, crowd management, document delivery, offsite biometric collection, and onsite “greeters” who verify applicants appearing for their appointments, according to the performance work statement.

The State Department released a presolicitation notice on July 25. Responses to the final RFP are due on Nov. 9 and the government hasn’t provided an estimated award date. Bloomberg Government is forecasting an award to be issued around July 2019.

The current GSS contract has generated a total of $954 million for General Dynamics Corp. and $804 million for CGI Group Inc. since it was awarded in fiscal 2010.

Spending obligations follow a bell curve, with escalated growth every year from fiscal year 2010 through 2015 followed by annual declines after 2015.

What’s Ahead

Small businesses are eligible to bid on the full and open competition, but the eventual contract holders on GSS-2 will probably remain large businesses. However, large businesses submitting bids will have to include a subcontracting plan that allocates 36 percent of the contract to small businesses. Click here to find potential small businesses with the most past performance at State Department that may be the best to include in a subcontracting plan.

Bloomberg Government will also be monitoring the number of awards for GSS-2. The government has not indicated an estimate, but it’s possible that would increase beyond the two on GSS. There were 44 orders totaling $1.8 billion on the GSS contract. CGI accounts for 23 and General Dynamics accounts for 21, and with an average order value of about $50 million, the recompete is likely to attract many companies.