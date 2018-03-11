Wine flights of fancy

This week on Foodie and the Beast, and even in the middle of a cold snap, we’re all about spring and cherry blossoms!

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) will launch its annual, Spring Wine Fling. It’s like Restaurant Week, but for wine lovers! The event showcases amazing wine programs at more than 25 area restaurants. In for the show are participants, including Johanna Kearns (from the Pavilion Café in the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden)): Oliver Meade (Iron Gate) and Jug and Table’s Wine Director Ezra Rosenberg all are in with tastes and talk of spring … wine … and flinging!

Thierry Delourneaux, Executive Pastry Chef with the St. Regis, Washington D.C., is in with news (and amazing, Cherry Blossom Festival-inspired treats) about some of the exciting cherry blossom-focused promotions at the hotel’s recently opened, Alhambra restaurant.

Live theatre for foodies? Yep! Actor and DC native Tony Nam — who many will remember from his performances at Arena Stage, Woolly Mammoth, The Folger Theatre and the Round House Theatre –

is making his debut at Baltimore’s Everyman Theatre playing the lead role of “Ray,” a classically-trained chef, in AUBERGINE—the mouthwatering new food-centric play described as “Sweet, savory, and uncommonly nourishing” by the San Francisco Chronicle. Tony is in-studio to tell us all about AUBERGNE.