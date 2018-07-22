Me? I’m a meat and champagne kind of person

Listen Live Sports

July 22, 2018 1:20 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

Joining us are:

The Urban Butcher, Cuban-born chef Raynold Mendizabal, whose Silver Spring restaurant was called a “carnivore’s playground” by none other than the Post’s Tom Sietsema; Kol Foods’ Devora Kimelman-Block and Emily Landsman, who have turned kosher meats into delicacies you won’t believe; Michelle Gueydan, GM and somm at chef/owner Jenn Crovato’s new 1310 Kitchen & Bar in Georgetown; and Mark and Kristin Handwerger of The Board Room and now Ms. Peacock’s Champagne Lounge.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

