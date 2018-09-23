I falafel and now I feel great

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Ashok Bajaj has done it again – the restaurateur with the Midas touch – the man behind such monumental D.C. dining spots as Rasika, The Oval Room and The Bombay Club, has transformed half of Ardeo/Bardeo in Cleveland Park into Sababa, an Israeli dining concept. Sababa’s executive chef, Ryan Moore, is in with tastes and talk of this great new dining spot;

• Every visit to a Cuban home starts with the offer of a cafecito topped with caramel-colored foam called “espumita” and every night ends with a passed tray filled with small cups of sweet coffee. D.C.’S Colada Shop carries on that tradition with amazing Cubano coffee greats, including caffeinated cocktails. The Colada Shop’s Chef Mario is in to jack us up with a taste;

• Along with the power breakfast, the restaurant Seasons at the Four Seasons Washington D.C. hotel boasts one of America’s premier steakhouses, Bourbon Steak. Executive chef Drew Adams

loves to dress up his menu with seasonal treats foraged from local forests. That’s cool. but what’s cooler is that you can tag along! Chef Drew is going to tell you how;

• Today’s drink segment is a tad different. Jill Erber is the founder of the Cheesetique, a specialty cheese shop and restaurant. So, she knows her cheeses. She also knows her wines – and which of them pair well with her cheeses.