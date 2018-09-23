Listen Live Sports

Foodie and the Beast
 
I falafel and now I feel great

September 23, 2018 1:20 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Ashok Bajaj has done it again – the restaurateur with the Midas touch – the man behind such monumental D.C. dining spots as Rasika, The Oval Room and The Bombay Club, has transformed half of Ardeo/Bardeo in Cleveland Park into Sababa, an Israeli dining concept. Sababa’s executive chef, Ryan Moore, is in with tastes and talk of this great new dining spot;

• Every visit to a Cuban home starts with the offer of a cafecito topped with caramel-colored foam called “espumita” and every night ends with a passed tray filled with small cups of sweet coffee. D.C.’S Colada Shop carries on that tradition with amazing Cubano coffee greats, including caffeinated cocktails. The Colada Shop’s Chef Mario is in to jack us up with a taste;

• Along with the power breakfast, the restaurant Seasons at the Four Seasons Washington D.C. hotel boasts one of America’s premier steakhouses, Bourbon Steak. Executive chef Drew Adams
loves to dress up his menu with seasonal treats foraged from local forests. That’s cool. but what’s cooler is that you can tag along! Chef Drew is going to tell you how;

• Today’s drink segment is a tad different. Jill Erber is the founder of the Cheesetique, a specialty cheese shop and restaurant. So, she knows her cheeses. She also knows her wines – and which of them pair well with her cheeses.

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

