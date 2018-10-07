Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

‘Cause you had a bad day

October 7, 2018 12:56 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:
• Brian McNair is in with news about Rock the Block,
a food event for a new charity in an old part of town: it’s a culinary tour of Old Town Alexandria – and proceeds will benefit the foremost organization that finds and protects children, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children;

• Vickie Reh is a chef and certified sommelier from Arlington, Virginia who spent years traveling to visit and cook with winemakers in France and Italy. “The Wine Table” is her new book recounting these adventures. Chef Vickie is in with us today to tell us all about it;
• June Drummond is a former attorney from Brazil who discovered that life is sweet when dealing with sweets. She’s the founder of June B Sweet and she’s with us today with tastes and talk of brigadeiro, a Brazilian national treat most commonly made in chocolate;
• Robert Hayk of G&B Importers is in with Bulgarian wines for us to taste, and to tell us about their line of Rough Day wines. We’ve discovered that, after a rough day, Rough Day’s rose, chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon are the best possible antidotes.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Related Topics
All News brazilian cuisine Brazilian food Brian McNair brigadeiro Bulgarian wines David Nellis Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast French wines Italian wines June B Sweet June Drummond National Center for Missing and Exploited Children NCMEC Nycci Nellis Old Town Alexandria robert Hayk Rock the Block Rough Day wines The Wine Table Vickie Reh

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize