‘Cause you had a bad day

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Brian McNair is in with news about Rock the Block,

a food event for a new charity in an old part of town: it’s a culinary tour of Old Town Alexandria – and proceeds will benefit the foremost organization that finds and protects children, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children;

• Vickie Reh is a chef and certified sommelier from Arlington, Virginia who spent years traveling to visit and cook with winemakers in France and Italy. “The Wine Table” is her new book recounting these adventures. Chef Vickie is in with us today to tell us all about it;

• June Drummond is a former attorney from Brazil who discovered that life is sweet when dealing with sweets. She’s the founder of June B Sweet and she’s with us today with tastes and talk of brigadeiro, a Brazilian national treat most commonly made in chocolate;

• Robert Hayk of G&B Importers is in with Bulgarian wines for us to taste, and to tell us about their line of Rough Day wines. We’ve discovered that, after a rough day, Rough Day’s rose, chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon are the best possible antidotes.