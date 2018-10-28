Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Fostering a greater ownership role for blacks in D.C.’s restaurant scene

October 28, 2018 1:09 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:
• Between 1939 and 2015, Montgomery County lost 71 percent of its farmland. That loss was slowed in 1980, when citizens, farmers, politicians, and planners created the Montgomery County Agricultural Reserve, recognizing the value of land set aside for the environment, farming, history, and community. Claudia Kousoulas and Ellen Letourneau are in to discuss “Bread and Beauty: A Year in Montgomery County’s Agricultural Reserve;”

• Mission Navy Yard, the enormous bar and restaurant, is now open across from Nats Park.
Fritz Brogan and chef Roberto Hernandez are in with tastes and talk of Mission Navy Yard;

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

o Meggrolls founder and food truck entrepreneur Meghan Baroody. Meggrolls was named a Top 25 Food Truck in Washingtonian Magazine’s Ultimate Food Truck Guide in 2014, was featured in Southern Living Magazine as offering “some of the South’s most Inventive meals” and voted “Best Food Truck” this past summer in Northern Virginia Magazine;

• According to the National Restaurant Association, African-Americans make up only 8% of restaurant owners and the same share of restaurant managers. So the industry, the community and patrons across the board need a wake-up call: from Nov. 4 to 11, D.C. celebrates Black Restaurant Week and, with it, the city’s top talent in food and drink.

In with us today for a roundtable discussion are:

o Two of the event’s three cofounders; (1) Dr. Erinn D. Tucker, director of Georgetown University’s global hospitality leadership master’s program; and (2) Chef Furard Tate, who provides training, mentoring, and teaches job skills;

o Grey Goose Ambassador and Cultural Curator Earlecia Richelle. Living and working in New York City, she developed a distinct conceptual style, fusing culture, history, and cocktails to open new avenues of communication and creative expression;
• And then there’s our drinks segment. Eric Kozlik is a D.C.-based cocktail entrepreneur, educator, and podcaster. He is the CEO of the Modern Bar Cart, a cocktail platform helping home bartenders and industry pros make better drinks. And… he’s gonna make some for us!

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

Related Topics
All News Black Restaurant Week Bread and Beauty Claudia Kousoulas David Nellis Earlecia Richelle Ellen Letourneau Eric Kozlik Erinn D. Tucker Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast Fritz Brogan Furard Tate Georgetown University Grey Goose hospitality leadership Meggrolls Meghan Baroody Mission Navy Yard Modern Bar Cart Montgomery County Agricultural Reserve Nycci Nellis Roberto Hernandez

Sundays, 11 a.m.-12 noon

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy welcomes home ship after 7 month deployment

Today in History

1912: Wilson wins landslide victory