Reducing our carbon footprint

On today’s show, we’re joined by newly minted, Michelin celebrity chef, Ryan Ratino of Bresca. Bresca recently received nope of those globally-rare, Michelin stars, and he’s ion to talk about that and his kitchen’s focus on serving great food, while leaving a zero carbon footprint.

At any given time, more than 7,500 people are homeless in D.C. and about a third are considered chronically homeless. Miriam’s Kitchen is committed to ending chronic homelessness and hunger on the streets of D.C.. Chef Cheryl Bell of Miriam’s Kitchen is in, as are two students from GW who tend the garden there that contributes fresh produce to the kitchen every week.

Angelina Klouthis is Executive Director of the Vicente Ferrer Foundation (VFF USA), which helps provide rural communities in India with training, tools, and technology to make sure development leaves no one out. She’s in with Andrew Holod, national sales manager for Grapes of Spain to talk about VFF’s big, annual fundraiser, VFF USA, cosponsored by Grapes of Spain on October 20th.

Last but hardly least, get all the deets on Taste of Bethesda, Bethesda, Maryland’s annual festival featuring edibles and potables from all the great restaurants there. Rock Bottom brewery’s Shane Weeks and Geoff Lively are in with talk and tastes of what they have going at the event.