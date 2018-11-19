Beauty and The Foodie

Listen Live Sports

November 19, 2018 11:30 am
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Two extremely talented guys from the French Embassy – Chef Mark Courseille and GM Max Jacquet – they run Le Café Descartes, Au Petit Bouchon and catering at … the French Embassy here in DC. Yup, a fine dining restaurant, a café and soup-to-nuts catering, all available at an embassy. It’s the only deal like it in DC and … the food is amazing.
• Return guest, Chef Peter Prime of Spark at Engine Company 12 in Bloomingdale and a true master of Trinidadian-inspired cuisine. The menu has wowed reviewers, including the Post’s Tom Seitsema and just recently landed spark a coveted spot on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list. Chef Peter came in with delish bites and a special announcement you won’t want to miss!
• Rachel Mulcahy, proprietor of Ivy Wild, a clean beauty boutique in D.C., was in to discuss the world of clean, high-performance skincare and cosmetics for a high- performance life.
• Last, but hardly least, mixology master Jacob Weinstein, GM at Anna Bran Leis’ Taqueria Del Barrio, mixed up some signature cocktails that were eye-poppingly pretty and went down with a bang!

Tune in! We had fun! You will, too!

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

