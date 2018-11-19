Beauty and The Foodie

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Two extremely talented guys from the French Embassy – Chef Mark Courseille and GM Max Jacquet – they run Le Café Descartes, Au Petit Bouchon and catering at … the French Embassy here in DC. Yup, a fine dining restaurant, a café and soup-to-nuts catering, all available at an embassy. It’s the only deal like it in DC and … the food is amazing.

• Return guest, Chef Peter Prime of Spark at Engine Company 12 in Bloomingdale and a true master of Trinidadian-inspired cuisine. The menu has wowed reviewers, including the Post’s Tom Seitsema and just recently landed spark a coveted spot on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list. Chef Peter came in with delish bites and a special announcement you won’t want to miss!

• Rachel Mulcahy, proprietor of Ivy Wild, a clean beauty boutique in D.C., was in to discuss the world of clean, high-performance skincare and cosmetics for a high- performance life.

• Last, but hardly least, mixology master Jacob Weinstein, GM at Anna Bran Leis’ Taqueria Del Barrio, mixed up some signature cocktails that were eye-poppingly pretty and went down with a bang!

