Cookies and milk? We don’t think so!

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Mauricio Fraga-Rosenfeld has closed Matè and opened Susheria, a “casual-glam” sushi restaurant, with a modern Latin influence.

• Sheeeeee’s baaack! Dorie Greenspan, the James Beard Award-winning author of “Dorie’s Cookies” and “Baking:From My Home to Yours,” is with us today celebrating the release of her thirteenth cookbook, “Everyday Dorie: The Way I Cook;”

• When it comes to cocktails and peak hospitality, D.C.’S Derek Brown is the man with the Midas touch. And, from a new book coming out next spring to very cool pop-up products and more, he has a ton of stuff going on that you’ll want to kno;.

• Ellen and Todd Gray are D.C. institutions. He’s the Rammy “Chef of the Year” award-winning talent behind the success of their restaurants, like Equinox, Milk & Honey and Manna. She’s a powerhouse idea person who comes up with some of the city’s best and most special, things to do. A case in point: gingerbread-making classes, for would-be cookie and gingerbread house bakers;

In with the gingerbread update and all the deets is sous chef Darnell Thomas and, because gingerbread tastes so good with coffee, Darnell has brought along Manna’s/Milk & Honey’s head barista and bevereage director Trey Smith;

• Last, but never least, we always like to imbibe while imparting important info, so we invited the District Winery’s Conor McCormack, and he’s brought some of the Winery’s best suggestions for enjoying great wines during the holiday season.