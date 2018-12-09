Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Cookies and milk? We don’t think so!

December 9, 2018 1:07 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:
––

• Mauricio Fraga-Rosenfeld has closed Matè and opened Susheria, a “casual-glam” sushi restaurant, with a modern Latin influence.
• Sheeeeee’s baaack! Dorie Greenspan, the James Beard Award-winning author of “Dorie’s Cookies” and “Baking:From My Home to Yours,” is with us today celebrating the release of her thirteenth cookbook, “Everyday Dorie: The Way I Cook;”
• When it comes to cocktails and peak hospitality, D.C.’S Derek Brown is the man with the Midas touch. And, from a new book coming out next spring to very cool pop-up products and more, he has a ton of stuff going on that you’ll want to kno;.
• Ellen and Todd Gray are D.C. institutions. He’s the Rammy “Chef of the Year” award-winning talent behind the success of their restaurants, like Equinox, Milk & Honey and Manna. She’s a powerhouse idea person who comes up with some of the city’s best and most special, things to do. A case in point: gingerbread-making classes, for would-be cookie and gingerbread house bakers;

Advertisement

In with the gingerbread update and all the deets is sous chef Darnell Thomas and, because gingerbread tastes so good with coffee, Darnell has brought along Manna’s/Milk & Honey’s head barista and bevereage director Trey Smith;

• Last, but never least, we always like to imbibe while imparting important info, so we invited the District Winery’s Conor McCormack, and he’s brought some of the Winery’s best suggestions for enjoying great wines during the holiday season.

Related Topics
All News Conor McCormack Darnell Thomas David Nellis Derek Brown District Winery Dorie Greenspan Ellen Gray Ellen Kassoff ellen kassoff gray equinox Everyday Dorie Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast gingerbread manna Mauricio Fraga-Rosenfeld milk & honey Nesrin Abaza Nycci Nellis todd gray Trey Smith

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans