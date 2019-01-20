All about sous vide

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

January 26 is International Sous Vide Day. This precision cooking technique ensures exact temperature control. It used to be offered by only the finest of fine dining restaurants, but now has gone mainstream. (Even Starbucks now sells sous vide eggs!)

That’s largely due to the efforts of Cuisine Solutions, the global authority on sous vide. Joining us today are Cuisine Solutions Chief Strategy Officer Gerard Bertholon, the executive chef at Cuisine Solutions’ Culinary Research and Education Academy, A.J. Schaller and chefs Delian DiPietro and Kai Park.

