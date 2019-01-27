All shouk up. And yia-yia gets out.

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show;

As Homer Simpson famously says, “uhmmm…donuts!” Nothing’s better. That’s why we’ve invited Greg Menna in for tastes and talk of District Doughnuts, which just opened its fuurth location at Union Market.

• Guess who’s back? Every year, Greek chef Aglaia Kremezi comes to D.C. to work with Chef Michael Costa and the Zaytinya team. As Zaytinya’s chef partner and “Greek grandmother,” (also known by the Greek term “yia-yia)” they cook, taste and talk about authentic flavors and traditions that inform the restaurant’s menu.

• Bloomingdale’s woman-owned Tyber Creek offers seasonal food and a curated wine program. Chef/owner Jordan Stahl is in to tell about this neighborhood restaurant success story.

• Shouk’s modern Israeli street food has taken Downtown D.C. by storm and has just introduced a plant-based shawarma made entirely from oyster mushrooms. Co-cofounder Dennis Friedman is in to give us a taste.

And Guinness has opened a brewery (and more!) in Baltimore, and head brewer Hollie Stephenson is in with the 411 on the new Guinness Blonde.

