Chefs, chefs and more chefs!

January 27, 2019 4:00 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show;

• You know his great restaurant in Shaw, Kyrisan. Now Tim Ma has a new place to add to it, American Son in the Eaton hotel. Chef Tim is in with tastes and talk of his latest masterpiece.
• Art Ehrens is an award winning writer, producer and director. Now add “author.” His first children’s book is called “Sweet Potato Pete and the Green Garden Gang.”

• Chinese New Year is around the corner and The Source is one of D.C.’s great go-to restaurants for Chinese New Year’s celebrations. That’s why we have the restaurant’s Chef Russell Smith and Assistant General Manager and Beverage Director Drew Brandwein to tell us what they have planned.

• Last October, the Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Evening Star Café welcomed a new executive chef, Jonathan Till. He has brought a new take on food to that venerable neighborhood gem.
• Lance Mion is the new executive chef and drink lead enthusiast at The Canopy by Hilton in North Bethesda. Chef Mion is responsible for all food and drink operations. The cocktail menu is his, too, so he’s making some of his creations for us.

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

