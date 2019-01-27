Chefs, chefs and more chefs!

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show;

• You know his great restaurant in Shaw, Kyrisan. Now Tim Ma has a new place to add to it, American Son in the Eaton hotel. Chef Tim is in with tastes and talk of his latest masterpiece.

• Art Ehrens is an award winning writer, producer and director. Now add “author.” His first children’s book is called “Sweet Potato Pete and the Green Garden Gang.”

Advertisement

• Chinese New Year is around the corner and The Source is one of D.C.’s great go-to restaurants for Chinese New Year’s celebrations. That’s why we have the restaurant’s Chef Russell Smith and Assistant General Manager and Beverage Director Drew Brandwein to tell us what they have planned.

• Last October, the Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s Evening Star Café welcomed a new executive chef, Jonathan Till. He has brought a new take on food to that venerable neighborhood gem.

• Lance Mion is the new executive chef and drink lead enthusiast at The Canopy by Hilton in North Bethesda. Chef Mion is responsible for all food and drink operations. The cocktail menu is his, too, so he’s making some of his creations for us.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.