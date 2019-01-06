Listen Live Sports

New year, new you

January 6, 2019 12:48 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:
––
• nutritionist Kara Carter on a diet-free approach called “intuitive eating;”
• Dr. Arleen Lamba of Blush Med Skincare, in Bethesda and at D.C.’s Wharf;
• Tori Fyock from D.C.’s 305 Fitness;
• and Bart Yablonsky, the brand-new sole owner of the re-opened Dawson’s Market in Rockville.

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

