Break open the bubbly!

After 10-plus years on the air, Foodie and the Beast and guests luxuriated in the plush surroundings of the Federal News Network’s brand new, bazillion dollar studio. Guests for our inaugural show included (appropriately!) Claude Thibaut, co-proprietor of Northern Virginia’s famed Thibaut-Janisson Winery and a master of the “méthode champenoise” for producing spectacular, sparkling wines; lamb farmers and authors John and Sukey Jamison, proprietors of Jamison Farm, purveyors of lamb to America’s leading chefs and authors of Coyotes in the Pasture & Wolves at the Door, filled with personal stories and recipes taking you from their farm to your table; Jill Erber, CEO of Cheesetique, Northern Virginia is the go-to neighborhood restaurant and shop for fine cheeses, food-friendly wines and more; Friends Danya Degen, the sommelier at Little Pearl, and Liv Caillabet, GM of Toki Underground, created Common Cru, a monthly event at Toki that celebrates an appreciation of lesser known, reasonably priced wines, especially those that can be paired with ramen and dumplings, and located in an historic warehouse on Georgetown’s canal, Dyllan’s Raw Bar Grill is a dining out gem. Owners Donald and Amy Carlin are with lots of tastes and talk of Dyllan’s, from awesome monkey bread to even more awesome ceviche.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.