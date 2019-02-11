Listen Live Sports

Foodie and the Beast
 
Break open the bubbly!

February 11, 2019 11:46 am
 
After 10-plus years on the air, Foodie and the Beast and guests luxuriated in the plush surroundings of the Federal News Network’s brand new, bazillion dollar studio. Guests for our inaugural show included (appropriately!) Claude Thibaut, co-proprietor of Northern Virginia’s famed Thibaut-Janisson Winery and a master of the “méthode champenoise” for producing spectacular, sparkling wines; lamb farmers and authors John and Sukey Jamison, proprietors of Jamison Farm, purveyors of lamb to America’s leading chefs and authors of Coyotes in the Pasture & Wolves at the Door, filled with personal stories and recipes taking you from their farm to your table; Jill Erber, CEO of Cheesetique, Northern Virginia is the go-to neighborhood restaurant and shop for fine cheeses, food-friendly wines and more; Friends Danya Degen, the sommelier at Little Pearl, and Liv Caillabet, GM of Toki Underground, created Common Cru, a monthly event at Toki that celebrates an appreciation of lesser known, reasonably priced wines, especially those that can be paired with ramen and dumplings, and located in an historic warehouse on Georgetown’s canal, Dyllan’s Raw Bar Grill is a dining out gem. Owners Donald and Amy Carlin are with lots of tastes and talk of Dyllan’s, from awesome monkey bread to even more awesome ceviche.

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

