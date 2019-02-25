Listen Live Sports

Pearls before wine

February 25, 2019 10:54 am
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show;

• Less than 4% of the federal government’s funding for cancer research goes toward pediatric cancer research at the Children’s National Health System. Chance for Life’s Brad Nierenberg tells us about the organization’s many good works and about some upcoming events.
• Born in Iran, Najmieh Batmanglij has spent 35 years cooking, traveling, and adapting authentic Persian recipes to tastes and techniques in the West. Hailed as “the guru of Persian cuisine” by The Washington Post, her cookbook “Food of Life” was called “the definitive book on Iranian cooking” by the Los Angeles Times. Her “Silk Road Cooking” was selected as one of the 10 best vegetarian cookbooks of 2004 by The New York Times; and her book “From Persia to Napa: Wine at the Persian Table” won the Gourmand Cookbook Award for the best wine history book of 2007. Her newest cookbook is “Cooking in Iran: Regional Recipes & Kitchen Secrets.” It’s out now, and it is a masterpiece. Najmieh is in to tell us all about it.

• Whenever you’re craving a taste of good health, Flower Child complies, with farm-fresh grains, greens and wraps, along with refreshing flavored lemonades, kombucha, organic wines and beer. Flower Child’s Jessica Mulroy and Monica Copeland give us the 411.

• Noe Landini is the owner of Junction Bakery & Bistro. Opened in 2016 in Del Ray, Junction creates breads, pastries and specialty desserts in-house daily, along with breakfast, lunch, brunch and now dinner. Noe is in with Chef James Duke to tell us all about it.

• Any regular listener knows we always have a drink segment. And, if we’re gonna have something to drink, it’s gotta be good. That’s why the City Winery’s beverage director, Sam Miller, is in today with a tasty sampling of great wines, produced right here in D.C.

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

