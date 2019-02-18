Listen Live Sports

Want some vodka with those cavatelli?

February 18, 2019 10:35 am
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show;

• I Ricchi is D.C.’s legendary, award-winning, nowhere-does real-Italian-food-better restaurant. Its equally legendary chef/owner, Christianne Ricchi, is in today to talk about where the restaurant is headed into its fourth decade and about what it talks to remain true to “la vera cucina italiana;”
• Bettina Stern is the co-founder of Chaia, a seasonal vegetable taco company that gives customers fresh, flavorful plant-based ingredients. Stern and her business partner, Suzanne Simon, brought their unique restaurant concept to Washington D.C.’s farmers markets, where it instantly created long lines. Within weeks of their debut, Chaia was selected by the Washington Post “as one of D.C.’s top nine up-and-coming tastemakers.” Now Chaia has two brick-and-mortar locations in D.C. – the new one is in Chinatown;
• The Sally restaurant opened at The Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel in December 2018. The Sally’s chef is French-trained Ricardo Planas, who most recently served as chef de cuisine at the Cafe du Parc at The Willard Intercontinental Hotel;
• Black Betty vodka, Picaroon rum… famous spirits are coming out of Blackwater Distilling. Its regional head of sales, Vince Tyson, and brand ambassador, Jamie Imhof, are in to tell us more and to serve some up.

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

