Want some vodka with those cavatelli?

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show;

• I Ricchi is D.C.’s legendary, award-winning, nowhere-does real-Italian-food-better restaurant. Its equally legendary chef/owner, Christianne Ricchi, is in today to talk about where the restaurant is headed into its fourth decade and about what it talks to remain true to “la vera cucina italiana;”

• Bettina Stern is the co-founder of Chaia, a seasonal vegetable taco company that gives customers fresh, flavorful plant-based ingredients. Stern and her business partner, Suzanne Simon, brought their unique restaurant concept to Washington D.C.’s farmers markets, where it instantly created long lines. Within weeks of their debut, Chaia was selected by the Washington Post “as one of D.C.’s top nine up-and-coming tastemakers.” Now Chaia has two brick-and-mortar locations in D.C. – the new one is in Chinatown;

• The Sally restaurant opened at The Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel in December 2018. The Sally’s chef is French-trained Ricardo Planas, who most recently served as chef de cuisine at the Cafe du Parc at The Willard Intercontinental Hotel;

• Black Betty vodka, Picaroon rum… famous spirits are coming out of Blackwater Distilling. Its regional head of sales, Vince Tyson, and brand ambassador, Jamie Imhof, are in to tell us more and to serve some up.

