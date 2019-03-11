Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Cherry blossoms and a Mayflower

March 11, 2019 10:14 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show;

• Andrew Dana of Timber Pizza and Call Your Mother fame is reopening the Supper Club at Call Your Mother and opening Turu Pizza in Ballston.

Advertisement

• You know her. You’ve seen her. You wonder how you can get her gig! Samantha Brown, host of the PBS series “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” will be with us. And, you can meet her next week, because she’s headlining next weekend’s D.C. Travel and Adventure Show at the D.C. convention center.

• Is it “prah-leen,” “pray-leen” or what? We’ll find out when Susan Lim, cofounder of the Praline Bakery in Bethesda joins us for tastes and talk of her delish offering.

• Among Washington’s many monuments is the venerable Mayflower Hotel. standing on Connecticut Ave. since 1925. The Mayflower has always set D.C.’s standard for elegance and beauty. Today, the always updated Mayflower still sets the standard for luxury, elegance and peak service. To prove the point, we’ve brought in members of the Mayflower’s team to tell you all about it.

• If it’s Sunday, it’s time for “Foodie and the Beast,” and if it’s Foodie and the Beast, then there always have to be drinks! Yay! With cherry blossom time right around the corner, we’ve invited in Ryan Ward, beverage director at Momofuku to treat us to cherry blossom-themed cocktails and more.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Andrew Dana Call Your Mother cherry blossom cocktails cherry blossoms D.C. Travel and Adventure Show David Nellis Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast Mayflower Mayflower Hotel Momofuku Nycci Nellis PBS Places to Love Praline Bakery Praline Bakery Bethesda pralines Ryan Ward Samantha Brown Samantha Brown's P;laces to Love Supper Club Susan Lim Timber Pizza Co. Travel and Adventure Show Turu Pizza

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines complete underwater crash training

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends in troops to protect civil rights march

Get our daily newsletter.