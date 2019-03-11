Cherry blossoms and a Mayflower

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show;

• Andrew Dana of Timber Pizza and Call Your Mother fame is reopening the Supper Club at Call Your Mother and opening Turu Pizza in Ballston.

Advertisement

• You know her. You’ve seen her. You wonder how you can get her gig! Samantha Brown, host of the PBS series “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love,” will be with us. And, you can meet her next week, because she’s headlining next weekend’s D.C. Travel and Adventure Show at the D.C. convention center.

• Is it “prah-leen,” “pray-leen” or what? We’ll find out when Susan Lim, cofounder of the Praline Bakery in Bethesda joins us for tastes and talk of her delish offering.

• Among Washington’s many monuments is the venerable Mayflower Hotel. standing on Connecticut Ave. since 1925. The Mayflower has always set D.C.’s standard for elegance and beauty. Today, the always updated Mayflower still sets the standard for luxury, elegance and peak service. To prove the point, we’ve brought in members of the Mayflower’s team to tell you all about it.

• If it’s Sunday, it’s time for “Foodie and the Beast,” and if it’s Foodie and the Beast, then there always have to be drinks! Yay! With cherry blossom time right around the corner, we’ve invited in Ryan Ward, beverage director at Momofuku to treat us to cherry blossom-themed cocktails and more.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.